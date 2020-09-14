Wilkie Farr Sues Agencies For Info On Iran-Backed US Deaths

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has sued three defense agencies, the FBI and the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., federal court, seeking information on injuries and deaths to Americans allegedly caused by Iranian agents operating in Iraq. The law firm, which is representing 40 U.S. nationals killed or wounded in Iraq or their families in an underlying lawsuit, said in lawsuits filed on Friday that the agencies have not responded to Freedom of Information Act requests for records related to those wrongful injuries and deaths. The requests to U.S. Army Central, a Naval Surface Warfare Center unit, the Defense...

