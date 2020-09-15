Carnival Can't Slip Suit Over Use Of Confiscated Cuban Dock

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. cannot escape a lawsuit accusing it of trafficking in confiscated property at a Cuban dock facility nationalized in 1960 by Fidel Castro's regime, a Florida federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said in an order on Monday that plaintiff Havana Docks Corp. has alleged real injury under Title III of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, which lets American companies and individuals sue companies that allegedly trade in wrongfully confiscated property in Cuba to which they have a claim. The court rejected a motion to dismiss from the Miami-based cruise giant, which had argued that Havana Docks failed...

