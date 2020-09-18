ERISA Claim Takeaways From 7th Circ. Union Pension Ruling

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- It is customary to read of employees claiming retaliation against their employer. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit's recent decision in Bator v. District Council 4, Graphic Communications Conference[1] represents the almost unheard of — employees claiming retaliation at the hands of their union instead. In Bator, union members simply wanted fellow union members working for a competitor to make an equal pension plan contribution, since they would all be entitled to the same pension benefits. The request cost them dearly. The union saw it as an affront, and the union members' attempt to rectify the inequities in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS