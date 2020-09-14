Bisexual Equinox Worker Gets 2nd Shot At Harassment Case

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has revived a former Equinox worker's suit claiming his supervisor sexually harassed him with unwanted pet names and hugs but also found that the ex-employee failed to show that he was fired from the gym chain because he is bisexual. In its opinion Friday, the three-judge panel reversed the trial court's award of summary judgment to Equinox Holdings Inc. on Gavin Sykes' sexual harassment claims, rejecting the lower court's conclusion that the conduct wasn't severe or pervasive enough to impact his working conditions and create an abusive environment. "Although we consider it a close call, we disagree,"...

