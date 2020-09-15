L'Oreal Ditches False Ad Suit Over Keratin Shampoo

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has scrubbed a proposed class action alleging L'Oreal's EverSleek Keratin Caring hair products falsely advertise that keratin is an ingredient, ruling that the products' label makes it clear they don't include keratin. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels dismissed all claims by Tammy DeVane, saying her complaint fails to reconcile the clear ingredient list and other statements on the shampoo and conditioner bottles that show the products don't contain keratin. "The amended complaint does not address that a simple reading of the label would have resolved the issues she raises," Judge...

