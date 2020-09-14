Cable Cos. Lose DC Circ. Bid To Challenge C-Band Plan

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A trade group representing small and rural cable system operators failed to convince the D.C. Circuit Monday to halt the Federal Communications Commission's plan to auction off the so-called C-Band satellite spectrum, despite the group's claims that cable companies are being forced to choose between two inadequate reimbursement options as compensation for vacating portions of the band. In a significant win for the FCC, a three-judge panel denied ACA Connects' writ of mandamus petition to halt the Sept. 14 deadline for certain earth station owners to choose between accepting a lump sum in lieu of reimbursement for the actual costs of...

