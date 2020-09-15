Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dana-Farber Tells Fed. Circ. Not To Revisit Inventorship Ruling

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is urging the full Federal Circuit not to reconsider a panel decision requiring a pair of American scientists to be named as co-inventors on patents involved in Nobel Prize-winning cancer research.

In a brief filed Monday, Dana-Farber told the full appeals court it should keep in place a panel's July decision that Gordon Freeman and Clive Wood should be named alongside Japanese researchers as co-inventors. The panel had concluded that they made significant contributions toward discovering a protein that later spawned a new cancer treatment.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., which owned the patents, and licensee Bristol Myers...

