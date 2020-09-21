UK Top Court Ruling May Be Problematic For Global SEP Suits

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, the U.K. Supreme Court handed down its long-awaited decision in the joined cases of Unwired Planet International Ltd. v. Huawei Technologies (UK) Co. Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. v. Conversant Wireless Licensing SÀRL.; and ZTE Corp. v. Conversant Wireless Licensing SÀRL.[1] The decision, which I will refer to as Unwired Planet, has the potential to make the Patents Court of England and Wales the go-to forum for owners of standard-essential patents, regardless of their own domicile, who want a court to establish the terms of a global license for their technology. In the paragraphs that follow, I discuss...

