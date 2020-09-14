Dish Dodges Cox's Allegations Of 'Brazen' IP Infringement

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 11:47 PM EDT) -- Dish Network dodged a lawsuit accusing it of illegally transmitting Cox Media Group's content, with an Illinois federal judge on Monday sweeping aside Cox's contention that Dish had sought to shield itself behind a state court restraining order in an "unprecedented fashion." U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin said that contrary to Cox's arguments, the state court restraining order did indeed give Dish a right to continue retransmitting the Cox stations, even though Cox had previously cancelled a retransmission agreement between the two companies. Judge Durkin said Cox didn't contest that the TRO allowed Dish to continue transmitting Cox's content, and...

