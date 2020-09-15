EPA Says Green Group's Water Permit Rule Suit Is Premature

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has argued that an environmental group prematurely challenged the agency's move to restrict state and tribal authority to block projects like pipelines over Clean Water Act concerns and asked a Pennsylvania federal court to dump the complaint. The agency said Monday that the Delaware Riverkeeper Network sued before there was any concrete issue to litigate and that no harm would come from waiting. The June final rule, which the environmental group is pushing to vacate, imposes strict time limits on processing CWA permits and narrows states' available grounds for denial, transferring power to federal agencies such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS