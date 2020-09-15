USCIS Must Face Claims It Wrongly Denies H-1B Visas

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can't escape a proposed class action alleging the agency erroneously denies H-1B visas to market research analysts because the allegations involve common questions of law about whether USCIS engaged in a systemic pattern of unlawful decision-making, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen denied USCIS' motions to dismiss and sever on Monday, saying the claims brought by U.S. companies and on behalf of similarly situated H-1B petitioners are about far more than just the initial denial of specific petitions for noncitizen market research analysts. "Rather, plaintiffs are challenging USCIS' pattern and...

