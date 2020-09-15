J&J Workers Fight To Keep Asbestos ERISA Suit Alive

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A group of former Johnson & Johnson employees urged a New Jersey federal judge to preserve their proposed ERISA class action, claiming they supported their allegation that the company's failure to admit there was asbestos in its baby powder led to a stock drop that affected their retirement savings. Because J&J allegedly swept the indiscretion under the rug for decades and its employees kept their retirement money in company stock, the workers lost millions in savings when the situation came to light in news reports and J&J's stock price fell 10%, the ex-workers argued in a Monday brief opposing the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS