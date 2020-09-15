Workers Rip Regal Cinema's Ill. Biometric Law Challenge

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Former Regal Cinema employees took aim at the movie theater giant's contention that Illinois' biometric privacy law is unconstitutional, telling a federal judge Monday that the same arguments are "consistently rejected by every state and federal court to consider them." Urging U.S. District Judge Gary S. Feinerman to allow her claims against Regal Cinema under the statute to proceed, named plaintiff Oshea Jenkins said her former employer does not dispute that she has adequately alleged a cause of action under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. That state law requires employers to obtain informed consent from workers before collecting, using...

