Insurers Fight Coverage Claim For Seized Paintings In Europe

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A group of European insurers including Ergo Versicherungs AG asked a New York federal court to toss a suit from an art exhibitor seeking millions of dollars in coverage for allegedly forged paintings seized by the Italian government, saying that the matter should be resolved in Europe instead. The insurers said Monday that there is "zero connection" between New York or the U.S. to the case because all the witnesses and documentation are based in Europe. The carriers argued that they will have no payment obligations until the underlying Italian proceedings are done about two years from now. The carriers led...

