Nursing Home Calls Out Racial Bias In Black Man's $7M Award

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A white factory worker from south Georgia was improperly struck from a jury in a Black man's $7.6 million wrongful death suit against a nursing home because of his race, the nursing home argued in the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday. Lowndes County Health Services LLC, doing business as Heritage Healthcare at Holly Hill, tried to convince the court it should reverse a judgment against it and order a new trial due to racial bias. The family of the late Bobby Copeland, who won a $7.6 million verdict from the jury — of which Holly Hill was responsible for about $1.5...

