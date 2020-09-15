US Drops Aluminum Tariffs, Preempts Canada's Ire

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would halt tariffs on Canadian aluminum products one month after reimposing the 10% levy, citing a predicted plateau in imports. The U.S. Trade Representative's announcement came approximately two hours before Canada, the U.S.'s leading export partner, was expected to announce $3.6 billion in countermeasures, mostly targeting U.S. manufacturing products and metal exports. According to data from USTR, monthly imports of Canadian aluminum are not expected to surpass 83,000 tons through the end of 2020, marking an easing of the import "surge" that President Donald Trump cited as a threat to national security in his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS