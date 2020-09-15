CoreLogic Again Rejects $7B Takeover Offer As Too Low

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Real estate analytics business CoreLogic spurned a renewed unsolicited takeover bid Tuesday, saying the most recent version of the previously rejected bid valuing it at $7 billion offered only a minimal increase in price, from $65 to $66 per share, still significantly undervalued the company and failed to address regulatory concerns. Irvine, California-based CoreLogic Inc. said that other than the share price, the offer it received Monday from Weil-led Cannae Holdings Inc. and Cadwalader-guided Senator Investment Group LP was otherwise unchanged from the group's original late June bid. The contentious back-and-forth over the proposed deal has since sparked a Federal Trade Commission investigation,...

