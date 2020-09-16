FCC Touts Progress In Tribal Spectrum Efforts After Criticism

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has noted its progress in its effort to distribute spectrum licenses to rural Native American tribes, following criticism that the window to apply for free licenses was too short for many tribes to avail themselves of the offer. A total of 157 applications for licenses in the 2.5 GHz band have passed the initial review stage since the priority window closed on Sept. 2, the FCC said in a release on Tuesday. These applications are a subset of more than 400 submissions and will be subject to a public comment period, open through Oct. 15 for oppositions...

