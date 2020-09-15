Inventors Want In On Tech Cos.' Challenge Over PTAB Denials

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Inventor and other inventor groups have asked to step into a lawsuit that Google, Apple and other tech giants have brought over the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying review when a trial is looming in district court. In a motion to intervene on Monday, the inventors told a California federal judge that they have "conflicting goals" with the tech companies in their challenge of the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, based on precedent that lets the PTAB deny inter partes reviews in light of parallel district court litigation. While U.S. Inventor and the others agreed with the tech companies...

