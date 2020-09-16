FCC Proposes Disclosures For Foreign-Backed Broadcasts

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission unveiled a proposal Tuesday that sought to set strong, clear disclosure requirements for broadcast and radio content sponsored or produced by foreign governments. The commission said their notice of proposed rulemaking would amend the FCC's existing rules surrounding foreign government-backed content to mandate a specific and standardized disclosure at the time of the broadcast. If a foreign governmental entity directly or indirectly paid a radio or TV station to air content or if the content was provided to stations for free to get airtime, a disclosure identifying the foreign government involved with the content would be required....

