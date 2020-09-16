Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Scraps Arbitration Pact On Subway's 'Cluttered' Site

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed a lower court's decision that shot down Subway's bid to send to arbitration a Bronx man's lawsuit accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, finding that the agreement isn't binding because the link to it was difficult to locate on a "cluttered" website.

A three-judge panel Tuesday said the terms and conditions on Subway's webpage were "not reasonably clear" to convey to lead plaintiff Luis Arnaud that he was agreeing to arbitration when he entered his personal information on a promotional offer on Subway's website.

"A reasonable user would not find the terms and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!