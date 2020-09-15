NFL Star Deshaun Watson Sued For Posting Photo Of Himself

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Houston sports photographer is suing NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson for repeatedly posting copyrighted images of himself to Instagram without permission. In a complaint filed Monday in Texas federal court, Aaron M. Sprecher accused the Houston Texans star of reposting three specific images to his personal Instagram over the course of three years, as well other unidentified copyrighted photos. Sprecher, a freelance photographer, said he had asked the NFL to advise Watson to stop using images without a license, but that nothing has been done. "Despite plaintiff's requests, defendant has failed to take down his social media posts featuring unauthorized copies...

