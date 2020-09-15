DOJ Settles Row With NJ Town Over Jewish Worship Site Plan

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it has reached a deal resolving its claims that a New Jersey town illegally refused to approve an Orthodox Jewish group's plans to build a new house of worship, telling a federal court that the town has agreed to permit the construction. The federal government had accused the borough of Woodcliff Lake and its zoning board of violating the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, or RLUIPA, when it thwarted attempts by Valley Chabad to buy three different sites over several years. The town ultimately acquired two of the...

