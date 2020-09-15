Over 30K Musicians Win Class Cert. In SAG-AFTRA Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- More than 30,000 session musicians and vocalists have won class certification in a lawsuit alleging the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the American Federation of Musicians drained millions of dollars from an artists' fund set up by Congress. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder granted musician Kevin Risto's bid for class certification on Monday, finding that his action presented common questions of law. Risto, a musician who has written songs for Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Frank Ocean, brought his proposed class action against the unions and the trustees of the AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund...

