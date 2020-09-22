Overlooked Patent Cases: Lessons On Section 101 Motions

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Before the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International in 2014, defendants in patent infringement cases rarely filed Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6) motions to dismiss for lack of patent eligibility under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 101 — only one or two motions a year, if any. Trends Emerging in a Shifting Eligibility Landscape In the five years since Alice, there has been a spike in these motions to over 75 in 2019, as district courts have been increasingly willing to resolve eligibility at the pleadings stage. The invalidation rate under Section 101...

