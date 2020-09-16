Ex-Fox News Pundit Faces Uphill Battle To Nix Seth Rich Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal magistrate judge on Tuesday said a former Fox News commentator should have to face a lawsuit from the family of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, writing in a recommendation that the court indeed has jurisdiction over him in the case even though he lives in Texas. Rich was killed in Washington, D.C., in July 2016. The following May, Fox News aired and then retracted a story implying Rich was murdered for leaking political emails. The story spurred a flurry of litigation, including at least six lawsuits involving the network and its contributors. Last week, U.S. Magistrate...

