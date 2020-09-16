Tribe Sues Calif. Over 'Failed' Gambling Compact Negotiations

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has failed to negotiate in good faith with the Bishop Paiute Tribe of central California over its tribal-state gambling compact, the tribe has alleged in California federal court. The Bishop Paiute Tribe said in its complaint filed on Tuesday that the state has violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. While the federal law requires tribes to negotiate compacts with states to regulate Class III gambling, the tribe said, California cannot bring subjects to the table that are not directly related to gambling operations. Yet California has tried to draw in extraneous conditions, including environmental and employment protections,...

