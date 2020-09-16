New Trump Circuit Judge Doubts Delta Pilots' Pension Case

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Newly minted D.C. Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker on Wednesday challenged claims leveled by retired Delta Air Lines pilots at oral arguments that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. shortchanged more than a thousand of them by misallocating assets from their insolvent retirement plan after the company's 2005 bankruptcy. Roughly 1,700 Delta pilots sued PBGC in 2014 over the way it allocated the Delta Pilots Retirement Plan's $3 billion in assets. They claimed that PBGC, which assumed responsibility for delegating the plan's assets after it officially folded following Delta's bankruptcy protection filing, robbed the retired pilots of $544 million over their lifetimes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS