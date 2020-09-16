Feds Can't Stop Turkish Steel Duty Refunds Despite Appeal

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade won't pause its July order for the federal government to refund national security tariffs on Turkish steel to importers, finding that the government's pending appeal is unlikely to be successful. A three-judge panel ruled on Tuesday that the government hadn't provided a convincing reason for why the Federal Circuit might overturn the panel's prior conclusion that the duties were unlawful. The government would have to overcome the hurdles of statutory and constitutional holdings for the circuit court to overturn the CIT's ruling, the panel said. "Defendants claim that the court of appeals might disagree with...

