Mobile Game Biz Wants $24.6M In 'Clash Of Clans' Patent Trial

Law360, Marshall, Texas (September 17, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The company behind the wildly popular "Clash of Clans" mobile game should pay up to $24.6 million for past infringements on five patents held by its foe, Japanese game maker Gree Inc., Gree told a Texas federal jury Thursday. During in-person closing arguments, Gree asked an Eastern District of Texas jury to award it between $18.5 and $24.6 million for alleged infringement by Supercell Oy, the creator of "Clash of Clans," mobile card game "Clash Royale" and shooting game "Brawl Stars." Gree claims Supercell knew about its patents and has willfully infringed them since at least September 2016. The five patents-in-suit...

