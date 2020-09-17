Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mobile Game Biz Wants $24.6M In 'Clash Of Clans' Patent Trial

Law360, Marshall, Texas (September 17, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The company behind the wildly popular "Clash of Clans" mobile game should pay up to $24.6 million for past infringements on five patents held by its foe, Japanese game maker Gree Inc., Gree told a Texas federal jury Thursday.

During in-person closing arguments, Gree asked an Eastern District of Texas jury to award it between $18.5 and $24.6 million for alleged infringement by Supercell Oy, the creator of "Clash of Clans," mobile card game "Clash Royale" and shooting game "Brawl Stars." Gree claims Supercell knew about its patents and has willfully infringed them since at least September 2016.

The five patents-in-suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!