Trader Joe's Says ERISA Suit Recycles Stale Arguments

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Trader Joe's asked a California federal judge to throw out a proposed class action challenging the fees and funds in its 401(k) plan, claiming the workers behind the case are making arguments the court has already shot down. On Monday, the grocery store chain filed a reply in support of a motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, claiming the workers are using flawed comparisons for assessing what's reasonable to pay for fees and funds, and presenting stale arguments from a similar suit that was tossed in April. "Plaintiffs … rehash arguments already rejected by this court in...

