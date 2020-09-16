Ex-HSBC Banker Can't Get Redo On 2nd Circ. Fraud Appeal

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel declined on Wednesday to rethink its decision to uphold the fraud conviction of a former HSBC foreign currency executive Mark Johnson, who had argued that newly decided caselaw on jury instructions warranted another look. However, Johnson may still have a chance to challenge his conviction if the appellate court's judges vote to rehear his petition en banc, which Wednesday's brief order said would be "determined in the ordinary course." Johnson, a Brit and former global head of HSBC's forex cash trading, was convicted in 2017 for what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud HSBC client Cairn...

