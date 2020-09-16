Atty Says NY AG Can't Force Him To Testify In Trump Probe

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A land use attorney told a New York court Wednesday that attorney-client privilege prevents the state attorney general from forcing him to produce documents and testify in a probe into whether President Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets. An attorney for land use lawyer Charles Martabano told the state Supreme Court that subpoenas from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James to Trump Organization attorneys and requests to examine the attorneys under oath raise "serious issues about the assertion of the attorney-client privilege." The case stems out of James' request to the state court to compel the...

