Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unions Can't Get 2nd Circ. To Freeze Trump Executive Orders

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Wednesday to block a trio of Trump administration executive orders limiting on-the-job union activity and making it easier to fire federal workers, affirming that public sector unions must take their constitutionality challenges to a federal labor agency.

Echoing a D.C. Circuit decision in a related challenge last year, the Second Circuit panel refused to grant a preliminary injunction putting a hold on a series of changes President Donald Trump made to the civil service system in 2018. 

Overruling the objections of the Service Employees International Union, which is one of dozens of unions arguing Trump overstepped his legal authority and ran...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!