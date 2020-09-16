Unions Can't Get 2nd Circ. To Freeze Trump Executive Orders

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Wednesday to block a trio of Trump administration executive orders limiting on-the-job union activity and making it easier to fire federal workers, affirming that public sector unions must take their constitutionality challenges to a federal labor agency. Echoing a D.C. Circuit decision in a related challenge last year, the Second Circuit panel refused to grant a preliminary injunction putting a hold on a series of changes President Donald Trump made to the civil service system in 2018. Overruling the objections of the Service Employees International Union, which is one of dozens of unions arguing Trump overstepped his legal authority and ran...

