New Apple, Intel Patent Complaint Even Worse, Fortress Says

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Apple and Intel's new complaint alleging that Fortress Investment Group LLC is orchestrating an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme has even more flaws than the previous iteration that was dismissed in July, the investment management firm argued in a California federal court dismissal bid Tuesday. Fortress says that the August amended complaint should be nixed because, like the original complaint, it lacks nearly every core attribute of an antitrust case — no antitrust market, no market power, no antitrust injury, no conspiracy to restrain trade and no anticompetitive merger. "While the amended complaint adds some more volume, it is still long on...

