Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Apple, Intel Patent Complaint Even Worse, Fortress Says

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Apple and Intel's new complaint alleging that Fortress Investment Group LLC is orchestrating an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme has even more flaws than the previous iteration that was dismissed in July, the investment management firm argued in a California federal court dismissal bid Tuesday.

Fortress says that the August amended complaint should be nixed because, like the original complaint, it lacks nearly every core attribute of an antitrust case — no antitrust market, no market power, no antitrust injury, no conspiracy to restrain trade and no anticompetitive merger.

"While the amended complaint adds some more volume, it is still long on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!