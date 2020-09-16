Cable Unbundling Law Gets Poor Reception In 1st Circ.

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Maine law that would force cable companies to unbundle channels — even letting viewers subscribe to a single Boston Red Sox game — met with skepticism Wednesday from a First Circuit panel that seemed attuned to the cable industry's free speech challenge. The three-judge panel heard arguments in Maine's appeal of a federal court injunction, granted in December 2019 at the request of Comcast of Maine/New Hampshire Inc. and other cable operators, that blocks the law from taking effect on First Amendment grounds. Maine's 2019 law requires cable operators to let consumers purchase cable channels and programs individually. Shortly before...

