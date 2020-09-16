Poultry Processing Giants Dodge Wage-Fixing Suit, For Now

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A slew of poultry processing behemoths, including Tyson Foods Inc. and Perdue Farms Inc., dodged a proposed class action accusing them of a massive wage-fixing conspiracy, with a Maryland federal judge ruling Wednesday that the workers would have to add specifics to their suit before it could go forward. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher tossed most of the claims of wage suppression and illegal sharing of wage information that were lodged against major poultry processors like Pilgrim's Pride Corp., Sanderson Farms Inc. and Koch Foods LLC. Judge Gallagher said the workers who brought the suit had "lumped the various subsidiaries...

