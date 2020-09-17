Celebrities Keep Getting Sued Over Instagrams Of Themselves

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- With the filing of a new copyright lawsuit this week, NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson became the latest celebrity to face a bizarre modern legal dilemma: being sued for posting an image of themselves to social media. The unusual-sounding situation is actually quite common. Over the past two years, Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, LeBron James and others have all faced similar cases. It might seem unfair to someone who is hounded by invasive paparazzi, but the rights to celebrity photos are usually retained solely by the photographer who took them — and simply being featured in an image does not grant someone...

