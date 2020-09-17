Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Scenic Railroad Co. Wants $30M Wildfire Trial Heard By Locals

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A scenic railroad company in southwestern Colorado that's been blamed for igniting a 2018 wildfire asked a federal judge on Wednesday to hold the planned trial not in Denver but in the area where the fire happened.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Co., a 140-year-old historic mining railway now used for tourism, has been blamed for the "416 Fire," which burned for almost six months in 2018, destroying 53,000 acres of the San Juan National Forest. The government believes the blaze started when a coal engine cast off burning cinders, and it wants to recover roughly $30 million it...

