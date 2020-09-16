Ga. Contractor Fights Harsh Sanction In $6M Home Depot Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A defunct Georgia construction business tried to convince the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday that it shouldn't face the "drastic" and "draconian" civil death penalty sanction in a $6 million insurance dispute with Home Depot. Home Depot USA Inc. accused Foundation Contractors Inc. of negligence causing $10 million worth of damage after part of a retaining wall at a metropolitan Atlanta store collapsed in early 2016. Foundation was sanctioned for allegedly failing to disclose all its insurance coverage during the litigation. The subcontractor is no longer in operation, but Home Depot is trying to collect on $6 million worth of insurance...

