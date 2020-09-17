US Bank, Funds Avoid $25M Bond Fraud Suit With Settlement

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank investors who claim it should have recognized a scam they fell victim to have agreed to settle their allegations against the financial services company, and the bank has likewise agreed to end its own countersuit, according to records filed Wednesday in a South Dakota federal court. In a judgment released Wednesday that was requested by the parties, U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol dismissed with prejudice the suit brought by a pair of institutional investors: the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham and the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Employees' Retirement Plan. Judge Piersol's order specified that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS