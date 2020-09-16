Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SDNY Judge Says She's 'DONE' With Serenity, Ferring IP Case

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Manhattan's top federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by Serenity Pharmaceuticals to amend a recent judgment in a patent case that went in favor of rival drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals, with the seemingly exasperated judge saying she is "DONE" with the case.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York issued a handwritten refusal after Serenity asked her to amend a 125-page opinion after a three-week Zoom bench trial that ended with the judge blasting Serenity's founder for taking Ferring's research for his overly broad and generic patents.

Serenity had argued the decision invalidating its nighttime urination...

