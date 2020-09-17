Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Want In On Private Price-Fix Suits Versus Teva

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S government has urged a Connecticut federal judge to let it intervene in a private price-fixing case against Teva Pharmaceuticals, saying the case may bring to light information that could be useful in a federal probe of the generic-drug giant.

Shareholders have filed a lawsuit alleging that for a more than five-year period during the 2010s, Teva and its executives hiked prices dozens of times, but the price-hiking strategy was concealed by false statements that attributed Teva's financial growth to strategies such as cost-cutting rather than price-fixing.

The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust arm told the court Wednesday that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!