Delta's $9B Debt Financing Takes Off As Virus Losses Grow

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Delta said Thursday that it has secured an upsized $9 billion in financing, including a $6 billion debt offering to fund general corporate activity and increase liquidity as the airline industry continues to face lagging demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. said the assets for its customer loyalty reward program and subsidiary SkyMiles IP Ltd. would serve as collateral for the debt offering, even as revenue from the program has decreased by nearly 60%, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This week's offering follows after the company raised $3.5 billion in April....

