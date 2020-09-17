Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solar Power Biz Sunrun Will Pay $5.5M To End Robocall Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Solar power company Sunrun Inc. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle allegations in California federal court that it violated federal law by spamming potential customers using automated phone dialing systems.

The proposed settlement received preliminary approval Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, who said the $5.5 million price tag would go toward creating a common fund for settlement class members.

Each class member would receive approximately $57 each as compensation for falling victim to the company's alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The class, led by consumer William Loftus, alleged Sunrun repeatedly called the potential customers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!