Solar Power Biz Sunrun Will Pay $5.5M To End Robocall Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Solar power company Sunrun Inc. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle allegations in California federal court that it violated federal law by spamming potential customers using automated phone dialing systems. The proposed settlement received preliminary approval Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, who said the $5.5 million price tag would go toward creating a common fund for settlement class members. Each class member would receive approximately $57 each as compensation for falling victim to the company's alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The class, led by consumer William Loftus, alleged Sunrun repeatedly called the potential customers...

