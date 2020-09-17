Energy, Biotech Companies Float IPOs Totaling $575M

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Brazil-based liquefied natural gas solutions company Hygo Energy Transition was among two companies to set the terms Thursday for initial public offerings totaling nearly $575.5 million. Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. said it was looking to raise money to cover costs related to two new facilities for importing and exporting liquefied natural gas, according to regulatory filings. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., a biotechnology company focused on central nervous system disorders, said it was aiming to nab money to fund the development, manufacturing and testing of its treatments, regulatory filings show. The offerings are expected to price the week of Sept. 21, according...

