New York Life Loans $65M For New Jersey Warehouse

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A New York Life Insurance real estate arm has loaned $65 million to Seagis Property Group for a newly built warehouse in New Jersey, according to an announcement from New York Life on Thursday. The loan from New York Life Real Estate Investors is for 50 Central Ave., a 415,533-square-foot warehouse in Kearny, New Jersey. The property is fully leased and has 88 overhead doors, according to New York Life, which did not disclose the terms of the loan. The warehouse has 40-foot ceilings and is close to Newark Airport and the Port of Newark. "We are pleased to originate this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS