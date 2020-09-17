Contracting Group Wants Feds To Clarify Huawei Ban

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A trade association representing over 400 federal contractors said it was disappointed the Trump administration chose to issue a "last-minute" regulation barring them from using certain Chinese technology and urged the government to clarify the rule's scope. On July 14, the Federal Acquisition Regulation Council released an interim rule implementing Section 889 of the National Defense Authorizations Act of 2019, legislation banning federal contractors from using telecommunications and video surveillance equipment made by manufacturers with Chinese military ties, including Huawei Technologies Co. The regulation was released weeks before Section 889 was set to go into effect on Aug. 13, putting businesses...

