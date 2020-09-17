US Chamber Backs White House On National Fuel Standard

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce told the D.C. Circuit that the Trump administration had the power to rescind a waiver allowing California to set its own vehicle emissions standards, arguing that having one uniform national standard is critical for the economy. The industry group on Wednesday defended the Trump administration against a California-led challenge, arguing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "One National Program" rule, which strips the state of its waiver allowing it to set its own vehicle emission standards, was lawful and that the federal government has the right to set standards and override...

