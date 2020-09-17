NY Files Charges Against J&J Over Opioid Marketing

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the state's financial services department had filed insurance fraud charges against Johnson & Johnson over opioid marketing that downplayed the risks of addiction. Johnson & Johnson has become the fourth opioid manufacturer accused of insurance fraud by the New York Department of Financial Services over the marketing of opioids. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) J&J is the fourth manufacturer charged by the New York Department of Financial Services over the marketing of opioids, according to the governor's statement. The department claims J&J long had a leading role in creating a dangerous market for opioids for the...

